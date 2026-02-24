EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks for 15 cuts and modifications in The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond; reduces kiss and rape visuals by 50%

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is all set to release this Friday, February 27, and it has managed to create considerable noise on social media because of its shocking and controversial content. Usually, such films often contain disturbing content and, as a result, are meant for only adult-viewing. Hence, it was a surprise for the trade and industry that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate.

However, the CBFC asked for 16 cuts or modifications in the film. To begin with, the visuals of kissing were reduced by 50%. In short, the lip-lock scene was shortened by 7 seconds. Similarly, the rape scene visuals were also reduced by 50%, that is, by 20 seconds. Two scenes - one of a woman being slapped and the other of a woman's head being hit - were both reduced by 2 seconds.

The visuals of the house of the accused being demolished with a bulldozer were asked to be modified. Three dialogues, at three different places, were modified while a word was asked to be muted. However, no details of these are available in the cut list.

The makers were instructed to add a disclaimer that the film is based on true events. The duration of the static text, presumably a disclaimer, was asked to be increased by 2 minute and 3 seconds, along with voice over. The makers were asked to submit the script, as per script dialogue and also submit proper documents for a true event depicted in the film. Finally, a consent letter was submitted to the CBFC for casting a minor artist in the film.

Once these changes were made, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was handed over the censor certificate on February 16. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 131.24 minutes. In other words, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is 2 hours, 11 minutes and 24 seconds long.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in leading roles. It releases in cinemas on February 27.

