The much-anticipated Dragon, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, continues to generate interest as new developments emerge around its casting and production timeline.

Anil Kapoor in talks to play antagonist in Jr NTR starrer Dragon, release may be delayed: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, Anil Kapoor is currently in talks to join the film as its primary antagonist. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, the report suggests that discussions are underway. The actor and director were also spotted in Mumbai recently, where they are believed to have met for preparatory conversations related to the project.

The same report indicates that the film’s release could be pushed to late 2026 to better align with its scale. Dragon was initially slated for a June 2026 release.

Interestingly, earlier this year, in January, Anil Kapoor had hinted at his association with the project. Sharing the film’s poster on Instagram Stories, he wrote, “One has landed…the rest two are lining up… #Dragon.” He had also indicated that he and Jr NTR would be collaborating on another project as well, marking their third collaboration.

The film features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and has been mounted as a large-scale action entertainer.

Recent reports have also pointed towards possible changes in the film’s creative direction. As per a source cited by Bollywood Hungama, Jr NTR is keen on refining the film further. “NTR wants Dragon to succeed at any cost. He is willing to go that extra mile to ensure it turns out just right. NTR doesn’t dislike what Prashanth has shot so far. But he feels it can be better. He wants the content to be better than what it is right now. They may even re-shoot some of what has already been filmed," the source claimed.

It remains unclear whether Prashanth Neel will revisit portions of the film as suggested.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor shares personal memories of Shashi Kapoor on his 88th birth anniversary: “I will always be grateful”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.