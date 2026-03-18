Raja Shivaji first look teaser to premiere with Dhurandhar The Revenge in theatres

Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company are set to unveil the powerful first look teaser of their ambitious historical epic Raja Shivaji, offering audiences an exclusive big-screen experience. The much-anticipated first look teaser will be attached to the theatrical release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, arriving in cinemas on March 19, 2026, with paid previews beginning March 18.

Raja Shivaji first look teaser to premiere with Dhurandhar The Revenge in theatres

The first look teaser of the magnum opus will be available only in theatres, giving audiences the very first glimpse into the grand cinematic retelling of the life and legacy of one of India’s greatest warrior kings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Headlined and directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is mounted on a massive scale and narrates the story of a son who took a sacred vow and rose against formidable powers to lay the foundation of Swarajya.

Bringing together some of the finest creative forces, the film features music by Ajay–Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, as the makers aim to present this historic saga as a cinematic spectacle that transcends linguistic boundaries and celebrates India’s rich legacy on a global canvas.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to showcase the legendary lore in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, promising a larger-than-life tribute to courage, honour, and the birth of Swarajya.

Roar of a Legend! A big-screen spectacle gears up to echo across India and the world!

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge makers issue statement amid show delays across languages: “We truly apologise for the inconvenience”

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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