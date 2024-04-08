Anil Kapoor is among the most celebrated and respected actors of Indian Film Industry, who has stayed relevant among the audiences through the decades. And now, the evergreen superstar is all set to join one of the most prestigious universes of Indian Cinema. According to our highly placed sources, Anil Kapoor has come on board the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe.

Anil Kapoor signs a multi-film deal with YRF for their Spy Universe; to play RAW chief in multiple films including Alia Bhatt’s next

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Anil Kapoor has joined the YRF Spy Universe. He will be playing the part of RAW Chief in the most celebrated Spy Universe, taking place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to make a cult name for himself with his work in Tiger Franchise."

Anil Kapoor is expected to make his first appearance in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh film directed by Shiv Rawail. "However, we don't rule out the possibility of a cameo in War 2 as well. It's a long-term deal that he has signed with YRF and watch out for his appearance in almost all spy films of the universe," the source told us further.

Anil Kapoor has been paid a bomb for this multi-film deal and keep on reading Bollywood Hungama for more details on the financial structure of this epic deal.

