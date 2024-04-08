comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Divyendu Sharma ‘declares’ he isn’t a part of Mirzapur 3; says, “It used to get really dark for me”

Mirzapur 3, also starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, among others, is a popular gangster drama which has gained a lot of popularity on Prime Video.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Divyendu Sharma, best known for his roles in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and web-series like Mirzapur, is expected to have decided to stay away from the latter. The show, which catapulted the actor to immense fame across the country as Munna Bhaiyya, has recently maintained that he will not be a part of the third season, leaving his fans a tad bit disappointed. He revealed that he couldn’t take the extensive dark turns his character is taking in the web-series and hence has decided to stay away from the show.

Although his character was killed in the second season, fans were eagerly awaiting to see the return of Munna Bhaiyya in a plot twist since his character gained immense love and fame. However, asserting that he is not keen on returning to the role, Divyendu Sharma confirmed in an interview with Humans of Bombay that he is no more a part of the web-series. Divyendu said, "On Humans of Bombay, I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3." He elaborated on the reason and continued, "When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn't over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It's so tricky that you don't even realise that you are in that zone. It's only when you come out of it do you realise how dark it was”. For the unversed, his character of Munna Bhaiyya revolved around that of a power-hungry son of a mafia don who would go to any extent to achieve what he wants.

On the film front, Divyendu Sharma recently featured in a lead role along with Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, in the Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu expresses gratitude for overwhelming love towards Madgaon Express; says, “Thank you so much for all the love”

