Recent reports suggest that Anil Kapoor is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of King, the much-anticipated action film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the veteran actor has been brought on board to play a pivotal role in the film that is set to go on floors in mid-May this year.

Anil Kapoor to join Shah Rukh Khan starrer King: Report

“Shah Rukh Khan plays an assassin in King, Anil Kapoor will be seen as his handler. There were multiple actors considered for the part, but the team amicably feels that Anil Kapoor suits the role to the T. Anil is also excited to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on this mega-budget actioner,” the source informed the portal.

Furthermore, the source also shared details of its shoot schedule and added, “The first schedule kicks off around May 20 in Mumbai, followed by an international leg in Europe. The film has been written keeping the theatrical sensibilities of the modern audience in mind, and presents Shah Rukh Khan like never before – raw, and rooted. The action sequences too are designed balancing style with raw-ness”.

The project is also creating buzz for being the first film to feature Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan together on screen. Suhana, who made her acting debut with The Archies, will be seen in a key role alongside her father.

Directed by Pathaan helmer Siddharth Anand and written by Sujoy Ghosh, King is shaping up to be one of the biggest action spectacles from the Hindi film industry. In addition to Anil Kapoor, the cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, who is expected to play the antagonist, and Munjya fame Abhay Verma in a significant part. Deepika Padukone is said to appear in a special cameo, while Arshad Warsi will also be seen in an important role.

With an ensemble cast, a gripping premise, and Siddharth Anand’s proven expertise in high-octane action, King is already positioning itself as one of the most awaited films of the coming years. Backed by a massive budget and global-scale production, the film is being tailored for a theatrical release in the October to December 2026 window.

