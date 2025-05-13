The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is set to witness a glamorous Indian presence once again, as Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to join the ever-elegant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet of the prestigious international event. Held annually in the scenic French Riviera, the festival this year will not only celebrate global cinema but also showcase a dynamic mix of Indian fashion, heritage, and cinematic talent.

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to join Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Speaking about the debuts to watch out for this year, we have Alia Bhatt, who has been making waves on the global fashion circuit as she will grace Festival De Cannes for the first time this year. She will be attending the prestigious film festival as the ambassador of the Italian luxury brand Gucci. Known for her chic and contemporary style, Alia's Cannes debut under Gucci’s banner is expected to merge high fashion with Bollywood charm. This will mark another significant milestone in her expanding international presence.

Adding to the star quotient is Janhvi Kapoor, who will be walking the red carpet for a more cinematic reason. The actress will be attending the premiere of Homebound, along with the team of the film that includes Ishaan Khatter, who plays the male lead along with Vishal Jethwa as well as filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film. For the unversed, a few weeks ago, Dharma Productions in collaboration with KJo had shared a post about the film’s premiere in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ Category at the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival, sparking much excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at Cannes and one of the most iconic faces on its red carpet, will continue her long-standing association with global beauty brand L’Oréal Paris. Her appearance is highly anticipated each year for its blend of sartorial elegance and red-carpet poise, and 2025 promises to be no different.

The Indian footprint at Cannes this year, however, goes beyond contemporary stars. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who had attended the festival in 2009, will attend a special screening of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri, which is being featured under the Cannes Classics segment. This tribute to Ray’s legacy highlights the enduring global relevance of Indian cinema’s golden era.

Also part of the Indian delegation is filmmaker Payal Kapadia, whose critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light continues its journey across international festivals. With a blend of timeless elegance, youthful glamour, and cinematic depth, India’s presence at Cannes 2025 promises to be as radiant as the Riviera sun.

Also Read: Tom Cruise heads to Cannes for Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning premiere

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.