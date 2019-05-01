Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan thinks she will FAINT after meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan

Radhika Madan who is currently working on Angrezi Medium is celebrating her 24th birthday on the sets and is all smiles, because it is her dream to spend every birthday on a set, working. She is currently in Udaipur and is busy with Angrezi Medium. It is a special movie which marks the comeback of Irrfan Khan and is a sequel to the hit Hindi Medium which released in 2017.

Radhika Madan said that she celebrated her birthday last year too in Udaipur but on the sets of Pataakha and she considers the place very special for the same reason. She said how it is incredible dream come true for her to work on this project helmed by Homi Adajania and which has Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

She said that if she were to meet Kareena now, SHE WOULD FAINT! After Udaipur, they will work in Mumbai for a bit before kick starting the London schedule. Bebo is yet to join the team.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium with a fresh storyline and is being directed by Homi Adajania. Producer Dinesh Vijan recently released a picture with director Homi Adajania, Deepak Dobriyal, DOP Anil Mehta and of course Irrfan, marking the start of the shoot.

