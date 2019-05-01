Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.05.2019 | 4:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan thinks she will FAINT after meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Radhika Madan who is currently working on Angrezi Medium is celebrating her 24th birthday on the sets and is all smiles, because it is her dream to spend every birthday on a set, working. She is currently in Udaipur and is busy with Angrezi Medium. It is a special movie which marks the comeback of Irrfan Khan and is a sequel to the hit Hindi Medium which released in 2017.

Radhika Madan said that she celebrated her birthday last year too in Udaipur but on the sets of Pataakha and she considers the place very special for the same reason. She said how it is incredible dream come true for her to work on this project helmed by Homi Adajania and which has Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

She said that if she were to meet Kareena now, SHE WOULD FAINT! After Udaipur, they will work in Mumbai for a bit before kick starting the London schedule. Bebo is yet to join the team.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium with a fresh storyline and is being directed by Homi Adajania. Producer Dinesh Vijan recently released a picture with director Homi Adajania, Deepak Dobriyal, DOP Anil Mehta and of course Irrfan, marking the start of the shoot.

Also Read: Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan relishes sugarcane with Homi Adajania, shares a hilarious meme

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Randhir Kapoor CONFIRMS that Rishi Kapoor is…

Anurag Basu’s untitled next starring…

Rishi Kapoor is CANCER free confirms…

BREAKING: Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer…

Will Kareena Kapoor Khan romance Irrfan Khan…

Karitk Aaryan roped in to endorse Oppo phones

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification