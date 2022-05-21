Expecting Aamir Khan to do the unexpected has become the norm over the years. Be it experimenting with his distinct characters, interesting subjects and out-of-the-box movie promotional ideas, the Bollywood superstar likes everything to be perfect and puts a lot of thoughts into his marketing and promotional strategies of his films. For his forthcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, he has chalked out an interesting and unique plan for the trailer launch. On May 29, all the cricket and cinema enthusiasts will have a surprise treat, as the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will be launched on the day of IPL finale!

A source close to the development revealed, “When it’s Aamir Khan, it has to be grand and never heard before. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will be launched on May 29, the day of the IPL finale. Cashing in on the IPL fervor, the makers of the Aamir Khan starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket.”

“It is the first time in the history of marketing and advertising world that the audience is going to witness a promotional asset launch during such a big live cricket ceremony. The trailer will stream live on television on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout of the finale match to be held on 29th May creating a revolution and new benchmark in the ad and marketing world. This is the first time ever that a film is going to have a grand trailer launch on the world television platform and sports world,” the source added.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan recently had a fun and hilarious banter with the former Indian coach Ravi Shastri which opened a new space for memes and conversations on the internet. Now, since it is being speculated that the superstar will unveil the first glimpse of his film Laal Singh Chaddha at the IPL finale. The source called it as ‘one of the biggest and remarkable moves made by any producer in the history of cinema’.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.

