Actress Aneet Padda, who emerged as one of the breakout stars of 2025 with her performance in Saiyaara, is currently gearing up for her next big-screen outing, Shakti Shalini. The film, which is a part of the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, has already generated considerable buzz among audiences and trade circles. However, recent reports now suggest that the makers are considering postponing the film’s release to avoid a direct clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film King.

Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini may shift to 2027 to avoid Shah Rukh Khan’s King clash: Report

Reportedly, Shakti Shalini was slated to release on December 24, 2026, the same day as King. The possibility of two high-profile films arriving together during the Christmas holiday period had sparked excitement among moviegoers, with many expecting one of the biggest box office clashes of the year.

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the makers of Shakti Shalini are now exploring the possibility of shifting the release to early 2027. The report states that the film has entered its final leg of production, with the current outdoor shooting schedule expected to continue through May. The team is reportedly aiming to complete principal photography by the end of the month before moving into an extensive post-production and visual effects phase.

A source close to the project reportedly told the publication, “The idea is to finish the film properly and then spend enough time on the VFX. If everything goes as planned, they're looking at a January 2027 release.”

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the postponement, the reported move is being viewed as a strategic decision. By opting for a solo release window, the team behind Shakti Shalini could potentially maximise the film’s theatrical run and avoid competing directly with a major star-driven spectacle like King.

For now, audiences are awaiting an official announcement from the makers of Shakti Shalini regarding the film’s final release date.

Also Read: Viineet Kumar Singh to play antagonist in Aneet Padda starrer Shakti Shalini: Report

More Pages: Shakti Shalini Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.