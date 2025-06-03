In what could be one of the most significant streaming deals of the year, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Netflix has more than doubled its initial offer to acquire the digital rights to Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par (STP), now pitching a staggering Rs. 125 crores to secure the much-anticipated film.

Originally, the streaming giant had floated an offer in the range of Rs. 50 – 60 crores, a figure consistent with what most top-tier Bollywood titles command. However, the dramatic jump in valuation comes in response to Aamir Khan’s persistent advocacy for an alternative digital distribution model - namely, YouTube Pay-Per-View.

New Digital Battleground

Known for his fiercely independent mindset and unconventional marketing choices, Aamir Khan has made his displeasure with traditional subscription-based streaming platforms well known. Over the past year, the superstar has spoken extensively about making his films available on YouTube via a pay-per-view model, arguing that such a platform ensures far greater accessibility for Indian audiences, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where paid streaming subscriptions are less common.

According to Khan, this model would enable audiences to watch new films for a nominal one-time fee, bypassing the paywalls of expensive monthly subscriptions. This kind of release allows for deep penetration - the film becomes accessible to anyone with a smartphone; he had stated earlier this year at a closed-door industry conclave.

Netflix Raises the Stakes

This bold stance has seemingly rattled traditional streaming giants, with Netflix now leading the charge to keep Sitaare Zameen Par off YouTube. “The film’s move to a YouTube Pay-Per-View model could disrupt the whole ecosystem,” says a senior industry insider close to the negotiations. “If Aamir pulls it off, it will embolden more filmmakers to go direct-to-audience via open platforms. This would mean streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon will now have to compete with a format that is cheaper, more accessible, and less exclusive.”

He adds, “For Netflix, acquiring Sitaare Zameen Par is no longer just about the film’s potential - it's about protecting their turf. Aamir’s audience reach and the credibility of the project make it a pivotal moment for OTT strategy in India.”

Will Netflix Win This Tug-of-War?

While it remains to be seen whether Aamir will accept Netflix’s hefty offer or stick to his disruptive release strategy, the stakes are undeniably high. If Khan chooses the YouTube Pay-Per-View route, it could redefine the economics and audience reach of mainstream Bollywood cinema - and potentially redraw the digital map of film distribution in India.

For now, all eyes remain on Sitaare Zameen Par - not just for its cinematic promise, but for the tectonic shift it could bring to the entertainment industry at large.

