Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.05.2019 | 5:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

Ananya Panday reveals how she sat on the floor to watch Student Of The Year!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ananya Panday will be making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 starring opposite Tiger Shroff along with Tara Sutaria. The movie is quite an anticipated one since the first instalment of this franchise was quite a blockbuster and gave the industry three of the biggest new-age stars, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra. Now that the release is only a few days away, Ananya opened up about how she watched the film as a teenager, as she headed out for promoting the film.

Ananya Panday reveals how she sat on the floor to watch Student Of The Year!

In one such candid conversation, Ananya said that she remembers that she was 14 when Student Of The Year came out and because there were no seats left, she sat on the floor to watch the film. She went on to elaborate how she looked up to Alia’s character in the film and it was her dream to dress like Shanaya (Alia’s character) and go to a school like that in SOTY. Ananya says she grew up watching High School Musical and Step Up, so for Karan to make a film on that big a scale was just a dream come true for her. Since then, it has been her dream to be a Dharma heroine and now she is more than happy to be a part of this venture.

Student Of The Year 2 releases on May 10 and is directed by Punit Malhotra. Just like the first instalment, Student Of The Year 2 is also releasing under Dharma Productions’ banner.

Also Read: Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff – “I have zero fashion sense”

More Pages: Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection , Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu is upset with Air India,…

Apurva Asrani SLAMS National Awards for…

Siddharth takes a sly dig at Akshay Kumar…

Arjun Kapoor REVEALS why Sandeep Aur Pinky…

WOAH! Ayushmann Khurrana to be seen as Sita,…

Alia Bhatt’s role increased in SS…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification