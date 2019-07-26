Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan might be seen together on screen once again, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are already shooting for their upcoming rom-com, Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Bhumi Pednekar. The fan are beyond excited to see Ananya and Kartik on screen especially after Kartik mentioned about his liking towards her on Koffee With Karan. The duo shares quite an adorable chemistry and is usually commenting on each other’s pictures on Instagram, making their fans go crazy.

While the first schedule of Pati Patni Aur Woh is expected to be at least a month long, it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. However, there were speculations regarding the leading lady of the film and now we have learnt that Ananya Panday has been approached for the role by the makers. Ananya has also expressed her interest in the project.

There are reports of Akshay Kumar being a part of the film too; however, there have been no confirmations from the makers. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series banner, we can’t contain our excitement for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

