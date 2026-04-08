Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 8, at the age of 65 in Mumbai after battling illness for some time. The news of her demise was confirmed by the actress’s team.

Zareen Khan’s mother Parveen Khan passes away at 65 in Mumbai

According to an official statement issued by her team, Parveen Khan “departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April.” She is survived by her daughters Zareen Khan and Sana Khan.

Parveen Khan’s funeral took place later the same day at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Andheri, Mumbai.

In recent months, Zareen Khan had been sharing updates about her mother’s health on social media and had requested fans to keep her in their prayers during her hospitalisation. Earlier this year, the actress had revealed that she would not be celebrating her Islamic birthday as her mother was admitted to hospital at the time.

Sharing an emotional note on February 23, she wrote, “It's the 5th of Ramadan today which is my Islamic Birthday. Those who know me closely know how much I love my Birthdays. This year too I had plans of celebrating this one in a certain way but unfortunately that's not going to happen as my Mom is hospitalised.”

As of now, Zareen Khan has not issued a separate public statement following her mother’s passing.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Zareen Khan speaks on her independent travel philosophy; says, “If no one comes along, it’s still great”

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