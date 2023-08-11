comscore
Karan Johar hints at working with Kartik Aaryan; says, "We are excited about it"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan recently were seen attending the press conference together at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, and a few others have taken off to Australia to attend the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which celebrates Indian cinema and the wide variety of content. Not too long ago, we had reported about the photo that has garnered ample attention on social media wherein the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker is posing with the Satyaprem Ki Katha star which has left many surprised. To add to that, Karan even confirmed that he is indeed looking forward to work with Kartik, leaving them curious.

For the unversed, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan reportedly had a fallout after their collaboration Dostana 2 was shelved. While the two of them never made appearances together in public, in the recent press conference, audiences were left pleasantly surprised when they not only posed together but also attended the press conference. One of the reporters even asked the two about working together, to which Karan answered, “We made one attempt and for various reasons that didn't fructify. We have been in conversation to do something, and I hope that does happen. In fact, we are both quite excited about it.” When the reporter asked if it is about Dostana 2, Karan dodged the question with a quirky response, saying, “Ask us no secrets and we will tell you no lies”.


On the work front, both Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are riding high on the success of their recent releases. While Karan’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is receiving love from across the country for shattering certain stereotypes, Kartik too got a lot of appreciation from audiences for portraying the unconventional and sensitive husband in the Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s reunion at IFFM 2023 goes viral, see photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

