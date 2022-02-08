comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.02.2022 | 12:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Russo Brothers developing animated film adaptation of Judy Blume’s Superfudge for Disney+

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo, who are known for directing Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, will now produce Superfudge, an animated film adaptation for Disney's streaming platform. The animated film is based on the best-selling children’s novel by Judy Blume, chronicling the sibling rivalry that a twelve-year old boy develops with his new younger siblings. Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo are set to write the screenplay for the upcoming film.

Russo Brothers developing animated film adaptation of Judy Blume's Superfudge for Disney+

As per Collider, the family adventure will follow young Peter Hatcher on a quest across New York City after he’s left in charge of his three-year old brother, Farley “Fudge” Hatcher, and his younger sibling up and runs away. The first part of the animated film is set to unite the two siblings in the adventure, while the second part will see both of them dealing with an unexpected trouble: the arrival of a baby sister at the house.

The Disney+ animated film was announced to be in development on Monday during the Disney Branded Television portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour. The Russo Brothers will serve as producers for the film through their banner, AGBO.

Superfudge will be the third book in Judy Blume’s original series after Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing and Otherwise Known as Sheila The Great. Before The Russo Brothers’ adaptation, Superfudge had another television series called Fudge, that ran from 1995-1997 series

Also Read: Avengers: Endgame – Russo Brothers share emotional videos of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans from their last day

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Michael Jackson biopic in works from…

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announce Bade…

Praveen Kumar Sobti, Bheem in BR Chopra’s…

Sanjay Dutt launches his production house…

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pays…

K-pop groups VIVIZ and THE BOYZ members…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification