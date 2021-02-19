Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund directed by Nagraj Manjule to release in theatres on June 18, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood is getting back on its feet amid the pandemic and theatrical releases are being decided for upcoming films. And this week itself we saw the release date announcement of some of the major Bollywood films. Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund will also see a theatrical release this year.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release in theatres on June 18, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will release in theatres on June 18, 2021. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Ssingh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of a football coach, Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Soccer Slum in the film and it will also mark the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Manjule who is known for the hit Marathi film Sairat.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares then and now pictures as he completes 52 years in film industry

More Pages: Jhund Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

