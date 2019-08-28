Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn joins the club of the owners of Rolls Royce Cullinan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has reportedly joined an exclusive club of Indians who own the Rolls Royce Cullinan. The luxury SUV comes with a price tag of Rs 6.95 crores. Devgn’s Cullinan is said to be blue in colour. Ajay Devgn is the third Indian person to own this model. The other two being industrialist Mukesh Ambani and T-series mogul Bhushan Kumar.

Besides the Rolls Royce, Devgn already owns a Land Rover Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, and a modified Toyota Celica, among others. He was the first owner of a Maserati Quattroporte in India. And earlier this year, Karan Johar’s show helped him add to his collection as the actor won an Audi S5 Sportback for giving a witty answer on the chat show.

Other Indian celebrities who own a Rolls Royce include Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi and Adi Godrej, each of whom has a seventh-generation Rolls Royce Phantom. Rolls Royce offers its customers a variety of customisation options, including seat configuration.

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old actor has delivered a string of box office hits in recent years. He most recently appeared in Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De, and will next be seen in Turram Khan, Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and RRR.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan reunites Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma with his mentor Boney Kapoor

