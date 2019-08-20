Bollywood Hungama
“I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor and surviving on 25 per cent liver,” says Amitabh Bachchan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

At a recent event promoting regular check-ups for early diagnosis, actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen in conversation with a doctor. He revealed that from eight years he was not aware that he was suffering from tuberculosis.

“I keep quoting my personal example all the time and try and propagate the idea of getting you detected and I don’t mind saying this publicly I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor… Bad blood infusion went in and 75 percent of my liver is gone but because I was able to detect it even after a period of 20 years when 75 percent of my liver is gone. I am still surviving on 25 percent,” said Big B.

The 76-year-old star, who has been associated with various health campaigns like Polio, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis and diabetes, urged people to get tested and diagnosed.

Bachchan said that only with diagnosis was it possible to find a cure. “Then there is a cure. Even with Tuberculosis. I did not know for almost 8 years I was suffering from Tuberculosis. I keep saying that with immodesty if it can happen to me to anyone. Therefore if you are not willing to get yourself tested then you would never find out and there’s never going to be a cure for it,” he said.

