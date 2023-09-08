After launching the intriguing motion poster, Pooja Entertainment has recently dropped the impactful teaser of their highly anticipated movie, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, and it's nothing short of grandeur and spectacular. The impressive teaser has sent ripples of excitement throughout the industry and among Akshay Kumar's ardent fans.

Mission Raniganj teaser out: Akshay Kumar starrer promises to be a thrilling ride of emotions and drama, watch

The film is inspired by a real-life incident at Raniganj Coalfield and by the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission. The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world's largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

Mission Raniganj is precisely what Akshay Kumar is known for – a compelling, untold true story about a mission that seemed unattainable. The teaser promises to be a thrilling ride, packed with suspense, courage, and the determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Mission Raniganj looks exceedingly promising, and the teaser has left us craving for more. The superstar is back in his best genre with Mission Raniganj and the thrilling teaser of the film is a testament to the fact that this genre belongs to him – it has always been a sure-shot hit. The teaser's impact leaves no room for doubt that this film is going to be a cinematic experience like no other.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, it is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theatres on October 6, 2023.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj to release on October 6, 2023; watch first motion poster

More Pages: Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.