Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most sought after actors in the industry and his courage and will to work has left all his fans and the rest of the industry in awe of him. The actor has played varied roles throughout his career and still manages to do so with a lot of ease. He is currently hosting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and as usual, has had his fans hooked to the show.

He recently revealed that his surname, Bachchan, does not belong to any religion and that he considers his nationality as one. Talking further about his surname, Amitabh Bachchan said that his surname was Srivastava until his father decided to change it to Bachchan right before his admission in kindergarten. Amitabh Bachchan also said that whenever the Census employees come to his place, he says that he does not belong to any religion and that he is an Indian.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana.

