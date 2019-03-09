Amitabh Bachchan apologizes for posting picture of himself wearing swimming trunks

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a social media friendly actor who often likes to share treasured memories and gives a glimpse of his world beyond just films. Be it Twitter, Instagram or his blog, the actor likes to keep his fans updated. But, this one time he feels he made a huge mistake on Twitter after sharing a photo of himself wearing swimming trunks.

A month ago, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a photo on his Instagram sporting sunglasses and striking a pose in his swimming trunks on his Instagram handle. “… the beachcomber in Mauritius… my first visit in a delegation. What a moment, unforgettable! Moments later after this picture, went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don’t know the name.. guess it didn’t approve my outfit, “ he wrote on Twitter along with the photo.

T 3076 – ….. the beachcomber in Mauritius .. my first visit .. in a delegation .. what a moment .. unforgettable !! … moments later after this picture went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don’t know the name.. guess it didn’t approve my outfit .. !! ???? pic.twitter.com/KmkyMhoHw0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2019

During the promotions of his recent release Badla, Amitabh Bachchan was asked to comment on the said photo. He said that he had made a huge mistake by sharing that photo. He had gone to Mauritius for the very first time and went swimming. A person took a photo with him and recently had sent the photo to him to introduce himself to Big B. So, he thought of sharing it online so that the said person does not get any limelight. Amitabh Bachchan quipped that he was abused a lot after uploading the picture on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla released on Friday, March 8. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the edge of the seat thriller has gripped the audience with its engaging narrative as the mystery unfolds.

