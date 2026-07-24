Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has criticised Delhi University's advisory asking students and faculty members to stay away from the ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Sharing her views on social media, she argued that young people should be encouraged to exercise their right to speak instead of being discouraged from participating.

Pooja Bhatt SLAMS Delhi University’s advisory asking students to avoid Jantar Mantar protests: “Support their right to speak out”

The university's advisory comes amid the continuing protests over irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak controversy. Protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have expanded beyond Delhi to cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, with protesters demanding accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi University urges students to stay away from protests

On Thursday, Delhi University issued a public advisory through its official social media handles, urging students and faculty members to avoid what it described as unlawful assemblies at Jantar Mantar.

The advisory stated that such gatherings are regulated under the directives of the Supreme Court of India and warned that participation could invite legal action. It also said that joining the demonstrations could pose risks to students' personal safety while affecting their academic progress and future professional opportunities.

Additionally, the university cautioned students against misinformation, saying fake and misleading content was being circulated in connection with the protests.

Pooja Bhatt responds

A few hours after the advisory was issued, Pooja Bhatt reshared it on X, formerly Twitter, and expressed her disagreement with the university's position. "The students safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence," she wrote.

The students safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence. 🙏 https://t.co/SB9IcHiRvb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 23, 2026

Her statement adds to the growing list of film personalities reacting to the ongoing student protests and the debate surrounding the handling of the demonstrations.

Protests continue over NEET paper leak controversy

The movement began over the alleged NEET paper leak and has since grown into a larger campaign demanding greater accountability and reforms in the education system. Over the past few days, several actors and filmmakers have publicly shared their opinions, with reactions ranging from support for the students' demands to appeals for peaceful dialogue and caution against political interference.

Also Read: Pooja Bhatt recalls creating her Demi Moore-inspired body-paint cover: “I was not naked in the photograph”

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