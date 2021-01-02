Bollywood Hungama

Kangana Ranaut reacts to charges of merging Mumbai flats; says BMC is harassing her

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, a civil court in Mumbai stated that actor Kangana Ranaut had committed grave violation in the plan while merging her flats. Reacting to the news, the actress denied the statement in the ruling and said that the flat was such when she had purchased it.

In a tweet reacting to a news report, Kangana said that the building was constructed in such a way that there is one apartment on each floor and it was like this when she purchased it. “Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven't joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that's how I purchased it, @mybmc is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court," Kangana wrote on Twitter.


In September last year, the BMC had demolished parts of Kangana's office in Bandra citing illegal construction. Following this demolition, Kangana Ranaut had filed a petition seeking a restraint on the demolition being carried out by the civic body.

In the recent ruling by the civil court, Judge LS Chavan cited that in order to merge her three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building, Kangana covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted the free Floor Space Index (FSI) into habitable area. This as per the ruling, were grave violations of the building plan.

ALSO READ: “Don’t spread hate,” writes Diljit Dosanjh after Kangana Ranaut questions his and Priyanka Chopra’s intention behind supporting Farmers’ protest

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

