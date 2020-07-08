A day ago, Pooja Bhatt revealed that the makers of Sadak 2 were done with the final edit. The netizens began to troll her amid the nepotism debate that has once again taken the spotlight after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Today, the actress called out the haters and even cited that Kangana Ranaut was launched in a Bhatt production.

Pooja Bhatt said it was laughable that Bhatts were being accused of just promoting industry members. "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh. Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” she posted.

"There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak,” Pooja wrote.

She even addressed that even though Anurag Basu launched Kangana Ranaut in the industry, it was Vishesh Films that backed his vision. "As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”. Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours,” she said

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in Gangster, which was produced by Vishesh Films.

She further talked about nepotism and Sadak 2. "Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father,” she wrote.

Pooja Bhatt added, “Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston (Then try to humiliate someone else with this words friends). The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten, it’s their tragedy. Not ours. Have a great day.”

