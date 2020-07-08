Bollywood Hungama

Nia Sharma explains why she did not wear a mask while posing on the bicycle

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nia Sharma is currently caught up with the finale of Naagin 4 and the team has planned to make the most of this limited time they have left together as a crew. Apart from being ecstatic about going back on the sets, Nia Sharma has also found a new hobby of cycling and she’s clearly enjoying every bit of it. While she was out and about on her bicycle, Nia posted a few pictures and videos sans the mandatory mask which irked a few of her followers of Instagram.

Taunting her for not wearing a mask, a user wrote, “not wearing mask gud one aap jaise logo ke vajah se desh aage badega shabash. (sic.)” Nia Sharma spoke to a daily to explain her point and said that she shoots around 40 people without a mask and it’s not necessary for her to pose with one when being clicked. She further said that if she can face the camera without a mask, she can remove it for a few seconds while cycling late evening. Nia said that she’s aware of the safety precautions and she was without a mask because no one was around her during that time.

She says that she carries a mask whenever she steps out not just because it’s a rule, but because of her own safety.

