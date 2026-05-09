Ameesha Patel has sparked a fresh debate on stardom, PR culture, and box office credibility in the film industry after posting a series of cryptic tweets on X. Though the actress did not mention anyone directly, her remarks came shortly after The Hollywood Reporter India, in partnership with Ormax Media, released a list of the “10 stars under 50 ruling Indian cinema in 2026.” Interestingly, the list featured only two actresses, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor.

Ameesha Patel takes cryptic dig at “fake PR machinery” in series of explosive tweets; claims actresses without solo blockbusters are calling themselves stars

In one of her tweets, Ameesha wrote, “Never feel bad or upset at certain negative YouTubers who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the stars. We as stars should feel happy for them rather than getting affected. After all, by speaking ill about us all, their kitchen running.”

The actress further spoke about the difference between actors and “superstars,” claiming that the title should only belong to those who have delivered historic box office successes. “Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Until then stop playing PR games to call urself a super star,” she posted.

Without naming anyone, Ameesha also questioned actresses who, according to her, have not delivered solo blockbusters but are still projected as top stars through public relations campaigns. She wrote, “Loads of female actresses who haven’t even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers till date are calling themselves stars.”

The actress also argued that box office benchmarks have changed over time. “Today 100 cr is nothing,” she wrote while criticising what she described as “PR machinery” promoting actresses as the industry’s number one or number two stars.

Amid the discussion, Ameesha also highlighted her own filmography, pointing to Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Gadar 2 as examples of major theatrical successes. She claimed that all three remain among the biggest hits of her co-stars’ careers as well.

Ending her tweet thread on a confident note, Ameesha teased the possibility of Gadar 3. “GADAR 3 will come for sure and jab aayegi, theatre mein hungama mach jayega,” she wrote, adding that a Rs 500 crore box office collection would be “just the minimum” for the franchise.

Ameesha Patel’s tweets remain open to interpretation for fans.

Also Read: Ameesha Patel stuck at Dubai airport amid flight cancellations: “Can’t wait to get home to Mumbai”

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