Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has shared her travel troubles after being stuck at Dubai airport for several hours due to flight delays. The actor took to social media to express her ordeal as she waited to return home to Mumbai.

Ameesha Patel stuck at Dubai airport amid flight cancellations: “Can’t wait to get home to Mumbai”

In a post shared on X, Ameesha described the long and tiring wait at the airport, writing, “Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI ❤️❤️❤️.”

Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom sympathised with her situation and shared similar travel experiences. Flight delays have become an issue at busy international hubs like Dubai and several other airports in the Middle East due to the ongoing tensions in the region, as per latest reports.

Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kcmrro3fyf — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 5, 2026

Ameesha’s tweet highlighted the inconvenience faced by travellers when schedules are disrupted. Despite the frustration, the actor remained hopeful about reaching Mumbai soon.

The actress, known for films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Gadar, is quite active on social media and often keeps her followers updated about her personal and professional life. This incident is yet another glimpse into the challenges faced by citizens and celebrities alike when it comes to regional conflicts.

Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2 (2023), which became one of the biggest blockbusters. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie also starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles.

Also Read: Ameesha Patel slams Zakir Khan’s ‘Jealous Bollywood’ claim: ‘SRK, Salman, Sunny have given 25+ hits’

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