EXCLUSIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 45th anniversary celebrations of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living in Bengaluru; Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others expected to attend

The Art of Living Foundation will mark 45 years of its global humanitarian and spiritual work with a grand celebration at its International Centre in Bengaluru, scheduled from May 10 to May 26, 2026. The occasion also coincides with the 70th birthday of its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

EXCLUSIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 45th anniversary celebrations of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living in Bengaluru; Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others expected to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on May 10 and inaugurate the newly built Dhyan Mandir, a dedicated meditation hall on the Bengaluru campus. He will also launch year-long nationwide service initiatives focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation, and social transformation.

As per industry sources, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Mahaveer Jain, and several other prominent names are expected to attend the celebrations, though on different dates.

Founded in 1981, The Art of Living operates in 182 countries and it is said that its programs have touched over a billion lives through Sudarshan Kriya, education, and grassroots service. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar noted, “The sign of a healthy society is to see a smile on every face. That is the goal we have been working toward for 45 years.”

Ahead of the event, PM Narendra Modi said, “The Art of Living taught people to act with awareness, with compassion, with rootedness. That is yoga in its truest sense. And this is why, when the world today looks for answers to anxiety, to conflict, to disconnection, it looks, increasingly, toward India.”

The celebrations are expected to draw participants from 182 countries, including global leaders, business icons, chief ministers of many states, union cabinet ministers, and creative and sports icons.

Organizers have revealed that the event will also bring together “government leaders, civil servants, business executives, farmers, engineers, homemakers, CEOs, students, senior citizens, and thousands of international delegates.” On May 13, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead Global Meditation for World Peace, which will be livestreamed worldwide.

The Bengaluru celebrations will continue until May 26, 2026, showcasing India’s spiritual heritage as a powerful force for global well-being, harmony and soft power.

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