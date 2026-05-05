Ayushmann Khurrana brings back the golden era of comedy with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do; says, “It’s a throwback to a time when storytelling was simple, clean, and genuinely funny”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming family entertainer, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film promises to bring back the charm of classic situational comedy, drawing inspiration from the golden era of Hindi cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana brings back the golden era of comedy with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do; says, “It’s a throwback to a time when storytelling was simple, clean, and genuinely funny”

The film taps into a storytelling tradition that audiences have cherished for decades, a space where misunderstandings spiral into hilarious situations, every character adds a new layer to the narrative, and the humour feels organic, clean and timeless.

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann said, “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a situational comedy in its purest, most classic form. The idea traces its roots back to the legacy of Sanjeev Kumar. I have been a big fan of his work. Humour from films of that era emerged from misunderstandings, timing, and character dynamics. I’ve always admired that style of storytelling, seen in timeless films like Padosan, Chupke Chupke, Angoor and Gol Maal. They are a laugh riot and I’m hoping Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will also be the same for people.”

He added, “With this film, Mudassar Aziz has crafted something that carries forward that spirit of clever writing in cinema that celebrates comedy of errors beautifully. This is an out and out family entertainer meant to be enjoyed together, where the comedy comes from a series of errors and misunderstandings. It’s a throwback to a time when storytelling was simple, clean, and genuinely funny and that’s exactly what we’ve tried to recreate here. I’m a big fan of such cinema and it was truly refreshing for me to see someone wanting to make that kind of film and celebrate the simplicity of emotions”.

At a time when Hindi cinema is constantly chasing newer formats, genres and spectacle-driven narratives, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do looks back at a much-loved style of comedy that relied on sharp writing, timing and character-based humour. In doing so, the film aims to remind audiences why comedy of errors has remained one of the most enjoyable genres for Indian families.

Slated to release in theatres on May 15, 2026, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do promises to deliver laughter rooted in timeless storytelling, offering a wholesome cinematic experience for families.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana caught in a web of chaos with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection

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