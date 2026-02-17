A court in Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel after she allegedly failed to appear despite multiple summons in connection with a 2017 breach of contract case. The order, reportedly, was passed by the court of the Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division), which is hearing a complaint filed by local event organiser Pawan Verma.

Ameesha Patel faces non-bailable warrant over alleged breach of contract case; Gadar 2 actress REACTS!

According to the complaint, Verma — a resident of Double Phatak and owner of an event management firm — had booked Patel to perform at a wedding ceremony on November 16, 2017. The event was reportedly held for Ayush Agrawal in Moradabad.

Verma claimed that an advance payment of Rs 14.50 lakhs was made to the actor for the appearance. He further stated that accommodation and meal arrangements were made for her at a hotel on Delhi Road in the city.

However, Patel allegedly did not travel from Mumbai to attend the event on the scheduled date. Following the no-show, Verma claimed that the actor assured him the entire amount would be refunded.

Payment Dispute and Legal Action

In his submission before the court, Verma alleged that Rs 10 lakhs was returned in cash. The remaining Rs 4.50 lakh was issued through a cheque, which later bounced.

After the cheque dishonour, Verma approached the court seeking legal remedy. The court subsequently issued multiple summons to Patel to appear in connection with the case. As she did not appear on the scheduled dates, the court has now issued a non-bailable warrant to secure her presence.

The complainant has also alleged that the actor was attempting to evade legal proceedings.

Defence Cites Settlement

Responding to the development, Gadar 2 actress took to Instagram Stories, and said that the case is an “old and settled matter”, adding that her lawyers will now initiate criminal proceedings of cheating against Pawan Verma.

“Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is avv old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount,” Ameesha wrote.

She added, “Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”

Also Read: 20 Years of Dosti: Friends Forever EXCLUSIVE: “Kareena Kapoor told me, ‘How can you and Akshay Kumar be doing a film WITHOUT me?’ I want to be a part of it’; Akshay finished his shoot in JUST 26 days; Ameesha Patel was keen to do the film” – Suneel Darshan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.