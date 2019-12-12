Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they were working on a series that was based on their wedding. One year into their wedding, Amazon has greenlit the sangeet series. The project is underway and they will start filming in 2020.

Priyanka took to Instagram to announce the series and captioned it, “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together. We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO…if you’re engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending.”

As per official synopsis, “The series is a celebration of the love, marriage, and magic that ensues when friends and family come together through music and dance the evening before the wedding. The engaged couples featured throughout will hail from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and locations. Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will appear in the series which is being bankrolled by Amazon Studios and Alfred Street Industries. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre, and Nina Anand Aujla will serve as Executive Producers.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink starring alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is currently shooting for The White Tiger.