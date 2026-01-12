Tiger Baby’s critically acclaimed unscripted documentary series In-Transit, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has been nominated for Outstanding Documentary at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The nomination places the series among global works recognised for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of LGBTQ+ lives and issues across media platforms.

Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Tiger Baby, In-Transit traces the deeply personal journeys of nine trans and non-binary individuals from across India. Set against diverse backdrops ranging from metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi to smaller towns, the series explores themes of identity, love, family, and self-expression beyond rigid gender binaries.

Each individual featured in the series is at a different stage of their journey, collectively challenging long-standing societal norms while offering an intimate look into lived realities within a distinctly Indian context. Notably, In-Transit is the only Indian documentary nominated in this category, underscoring the growing global recognition of authentic Indian storytelling.

Reacting to the nomination, producer Zoya Akhtar said, “We are honoured that In-Transit has been nominated by GLAAD. Congratulations to the director Ayesha Sood and real gratitude to Amazon Prime for giving us the platform. This reaffirms our belief that rooted Indian stories, when told authentically, will resonate powerfully with audiences around the world.”

Producer Reema Kagti added, “In-Transit is a very special series for us. We’re grateful to GLAAD for creating space for stories that are too often unseen, and for championing narratives that celebrate identity, dignity, and truth.”

Director Ayesha Sood also expressed her gratitude, stating, “At a time when Trans realities are more important than ever, we are privileged to be able to tell the stories of these 9 incredible characters. Their stories, while unique and particular to them, are also universally important and resonant. I’m so thankful to GLAAD for this nomination.”

Streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, In-Transit reflects Tiger Baby’s continued focus on socially relevant narratives that centre lived experiences while engaging global audiences through honest and empathetic storytelling.

