The teaser for the much-anticipated Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has drawn formal objection from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Women’s Wing, which has submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission alleging the teaser contains “obscene visuals” that could negatively influence women, children and cultural values. The controversy adds to a growing public conversation about the boundaries of advertising content in Indian cinema.

Released on January 8 — coinciding with Yash’s 40th birthday — the teaser quickly gained widespread attention for its stylised, bold imagery, including a brief intimate scene involving Yash and a woman inside a car. While some viewers have praised the teaser’s aesthetic and daring tone, others have criticised the material as inappropriate for general audiences.

As per a report by NDTV, in its complaint, the AAP Women’s Wing argued that the visuals “adversely impact the social well-being of women and children” and undermine Kannada cultural values. The party has urged the Karnataka State Women’s Commission to direct the state government to withdraw or cancel the teaser and have it removed from social media platforms. Members of the AAP also called for stricter laws to regulate the public circulation of such content and ensure cultural responsibility on digital platforms.

AAP State Secretary Usha Mohan, speaking after submitting the complaint, reiterated that the teaser was made publicly available without any age restriction or content warning, a move the party says compromises the dignity of women and exposes minors to unsuitable material. She called for immediate intervention by both the Commission and state authorities.

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission has received the complaint and is expected to review it per established procedures. No official response from the Commission has been announced yet on whether it will initiate any further action.

Toxic — which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria — is slated for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and is expected to compete at the box office with another major release, Dhurandhar Part 2.

