Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is set to return as her iconic character Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, the third installment of the acclaimed crime thriller franchise. The recently released trailer paints a dark and intense picture of the film’s central investigation — a high-stakes race to rescue missing girls from sinister forces, raising the stakes for the fearless police officer.

The trailer positions Shivani Shivaji Roy as a relentless cop willing to confront brutal realities in her pursuit of justice. The visuals showcase her in gritty confrontation scenes and tense investigative moments, underscoring the story’s urgent and emotionally charged narrative. Mardaani 3 continues the franchise’s legacy of confronting socially relevant and uncomfortable truths. The earlier films in the series addressed human trafficking and systemic violence; this chapter shifts focus to the chilling problem of girls disappearing across the country.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Mardaani 3 has been repositioned for an earlier release after the makers announced the new theatrical date of January 30, 2026. This move puts the film ahead of its originally scheduled release later in February, aiming to capture audience attention with its brow-raising crime drama.

The Mardaani franchise has stood out in Hindi cinema as one of the few major solo female-led series, earning acclaim for its narrative grounded in social issues and Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of a determined, justice-driven officer. Fans of the series have widely praised her return to the role and the thematic depth signalled in the trailer, which aligns with the franchise’s reputation for gritty realism and emotional impact.

