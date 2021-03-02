Bollywood Hungama

Man who blocked Ajay Devgn’s car questioning him about his stand on farmer’s protest, arrested

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier today a video of a young man standing in front of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's car and questioning him about his stand on the farmer's protest had gone viral. The 28-year-old man in question has now been arrested for blocking the actor' car outside Film City in Goregaon.

The man identified as Rajdeep Singh, a resident of Santosh Nagar locality in the northern suburb is originally a driver hailing from Punjab. Reportedly, Mumbai Police said that the man was demanding Devgn why he had not spoken out in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

An official reportedly said that the incident took place at around 10.30 am. Singh stopped Devgn's vehicle and questioned his stand and was also heard saying that the actor is against the state of Punjab.


The official further said that a complaint was lodged by Devgn's bodyguard Pradeep Indrasen Gautam after which Singh was arrested. As per reports, Singh has been charged under IPC sections 341(wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi 

