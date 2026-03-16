The OTT deal for Vijay’s long-delayed Jana Nayagan has been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which was initially slated for release during Pongal 2026, was postponed indefinitely due to an ongoing censor dispute.

Amazon Prime Video cancels Rs. 110 crores streaming deal for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan and its dubbed Hindi version Jan Neta were postponed after being impeded by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). This, after the film had received an all-clear from the CBFC on December 29, and the producers were informed that Jana Nayagan would be granted the ‘UA 16+ censor certificate. However, on January 5, 2026, the Jana Nayagan producers were informed that the film was being referred to a Revising Committee. The CBFC cited an alleged complaint related to religious sentiments and the questionable portrayal of armed forces as the reasons for re-censoring.

With no sign of censor clearance, the producers of Jana Nayagan took a collective decision to postpone the film indefinitely.

The streaming platform Amazon Prime Video had purchased the post-theatrical streaming rights for a mind-blowing Rs. 110 crores. However, the platform has now backed out of the deal as there is no sign of the film’s theatrical release.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay breaks silence on Jana Nayagan; takes swipe at DMK party during his rally

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