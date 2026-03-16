Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif expected to reunite in Raajneeti 2, sequel to also be based on Mahabharat

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is bringing back Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in a sequel to his 2010 hit Raajneeti.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif expected to reunite in Raajneeti 2, sequel to also be based on Mahabharat

“And like the first Raajneeti, the second part will also be based on the Mahabharat,” said Prakash Jha whose new series Sankalp on the arrogance and corruption in the educational system of Bihar is resonating on the OTT platform.

Jha said, “The script for Raajneeti 2 is finally ready. And the time is ripe for the sequel to Raajneeti. There is so much more story to tell than what we have seen so far.”

Raajneeti 2 is expected to have the same stellar cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif (who has been on a long maternity leave and this would be her comeback), Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah.

Raajneeti had created history on many counts. Katrina, earlier known for her glamour alone, had played a character resembling Sonia Gandhi and she was fully committed to getting it right.

Prakash Jha just can't stop preening over the fact that his Raajneeti featured the maximum number of National Award winners in its cast. “It was Ranbir I was most hopeful about. I hoped, in fact, I was pretty certain he would win the National Award for his performance.” Ranbir played an US-educated scion of a political dynasty who had to reluctantly return home to shoulder his family's duties.

Said Jha, “This film took Ranbir to another level. In fact, everyone was outstanding in the film. And why not? I had a line-up of National Award winners in the cast, from Naseeruddin Shah and Nana Patekar to Manoj Bajpai and Ajay Devgan.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prakash Jha’s producer-daughter Dishaa Jhaa CONFIRMS, “Aashram 4 is in the making and we are also developing Raajneeti 2; hope to release Janadesh in cinemas”

More Pages: Raajneeti 2 Box Office Collection

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