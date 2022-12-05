comscore

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa songs ‘Srivalli’, ‘Saami Saami’, ‘Oo Antava Mawa’ dominate on YouTube; rank amongst most-watched 2022 music videos

Bollywood News

YouTube has released its year-end lists in which music videos of Pushpa songs have totally dominated the charts.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has continued to dominate the year with its stellar music. The film was a pan-India box office success last year and reigned in terms of chartbuster music. Now, YouTube has released its year-end lists in which music videos of Pushpa songs have totally dominated the charts.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa songs ‘Srivalli’, ‘Saami Saami’, ‘Oo Antava Mawa’ dominate on YouTube; rank amongst most-watched 2022 music videos

Before ringing in 2023, YouTube has released the music video list for each country and which music videos dominated on the platform. Pushpa songs ‘Srivalli’, ‘Saami Saami’, ‘Oo Antava Mawa’, Vijay’s song ‘Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo’ with Pooja Hegde has also been a fan-favourite this year. The data was collected from January 1 to October 30. Check out the list:

1. SRIVALLI – PUSHPA

2. ARABIC KUTHU – HALAMITHI HABIBO – BEAST (LYRIC VIDEO)

3. SAAMI SAAMI – PUSHPA (HINDI VERSION)

4. KACHA BADAM SONG – BHUBAN BADYAKAR

5. LE LE AAYI COCA COLA – KHESARI LAL YADAV

6. OO BOLEGA YA OO OO BOLEGA – PUSHPA

7. OO ANTAVA MAWA OO OO ANTAVA – PUSHPA

8. PASOORI – ALI SETHI X SHAE GILL

9. ARABIC KUTHU – HALAMITHI HABIBO – BEAST (MUSIC VIDEO)

10. NATHUNIYA – KHESARI LAL YADAV

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 recently had its release in Russia with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in attendance for the promotions. The film was released in Moscow on 1st December and in St. Petersburg on December 3. The film will premiere in the opening ceremony of the 5th Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities. The film will be released in Russia on December 8. Both the actors will soon resume Pushpa: The Rule shooting which is the sequel to part 1.

ALSO READ: When Russian fans couldn’t hold their excitement to meet Pushpa aka Allu Arjun

ALSO READ: When Russian fans couldn't hold their excitement to meet Pushpa aka Allu Arjun

