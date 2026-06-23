Alia, Sharvari and the New Internet Cool: Why Alpha and India’s Got Latent Own the Conversation on Social Right Now!

Every few years, the internet collectively decides what cool looks like.

Alia, Sharvari and the New Internet Cool: Why Alpha and India’s Got Latent Own the Conversation on Social Right Now!

Not the manufactured kind. Not the carefully curated celebrity version. The real thing, the energy that dominates timelines, group chats, memes, reels and cultural conversations all at once.

Right now in India, that energy belongs to two girls: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari being total badass in their film Alpha’s trailer and also by appearing on the first episode of India’s Got Latent!

The release of Alpha's trailer has transformed both actors into the faces of a moment that feels bigger than a film promotion. The YRF Spy Universe's first female-led action spectacle places them at the centre of a fun, popcorn entertainer with explosions, combat sequences and high-stakes, presenting them not as romantic interests or supporting players, but as the protagonists driving the action.

Early reactions from the trailer praised them to be an unstoppable force against Bobby Deol's villain.

But the internet's fascination isn't just about action scenes. It's about timing.

At the exact moment Alpha is selling audiences on women who can fight, lead and dominate the frame, Alia and Sharvari have also become central figures in another major online phenomenon: India's Got Latent.

The show's return has once again turned creator culture, stand-up comedy and unscripted entertainment into a national conversation. Hosted by Samay Raina, the platform remains one of the few places where Bollywood celebrities are expected to drop the polish and participate in internet culture on equal footing.

What made Alia's appearance particularly resonate online was her willingness to play along. Clips from the episode spread rapidly across social media, including a viral moment where she directly challenged a sexist remark from the audience, earning widespread praise for her spontaneity and confidence.

At the same time, viewers applauded her ability to laugh at jokes directed at herself — a quality increasingly rare in an era of heavily managed celebrity images.

Sharvari, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the internet's fastest-rising stars. In Alpha, she projects the swagger and athleticism of a modern action hero. On digital platforms and interviews, she carries the easy confidence of someone perfectly attuned to Gen Z culture. Together, she and Alia represent a combination that the internet loves: authenticity mixed with aspiration.

That may explain why Alpha feels less like a movie campaign and more like a cultural event. The trailer arrives at a moment when audiences are increasingly drawn to women occupying spaces traditionally reserved for men — action heroes, internet personalities, meme subjects and cultural leaders. The excitement surrounding Alpha isn't simply about whether the film succeeds at the box office. It's about seeing two women positioned as the coolest people in the room.

And that is where the connection between Alpha and India's Got Latent becomes clear.

One is a fun, adrenaline pumping action film. The other is an internet-first comedy phenomenon. Yet both are feeding the same cultural appetite: confidence, irreverence and personality. The internet no longer rewards perfection. It rewards presence.

Alia calling out a sexist comment on the show while looking convincing while pulling off intense action sequences. Sharvari giving it back to Samay and the other comedians with incredible comic timing while throwing punches in a thriller. The two of them laughing through chaos on India's Got Latent. These moments feel connected because they reflect what audiences increasingly admire — women who are talented, self-aware and unapologetically in control of the narrative.

For one brief moment in Indian pop culture, the coolest thing on the internet isn't a trend, a meme or an algorithm. It's Alia Bhatt and Sharvari being absolute badasses.

Also Read: Alpha girls Alia Bhatt and Sharvari turn badass on India’s Got Latent; win the internet with their bindaas avatar

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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