The makers of Tera Yaar Hoon Main have announced a new release date for the upcoming romantic drama while also unveiling the teaser of its title track. Starring debutant Aman Indra Kumar alongside Akanksha Sharma, the film is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 24, 2026, one week earlier than its previously announced release date.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main release advanced to July 24; title track teaser released!

The latest announcement was accompanied by a glimpse of the film's title song, which offers audiences a peek into the emotional world of friendship, love, and relationships that forms the core of the story. The full track is expected to be released tomorrow.

Release date revised for the third time

Tera Yaar Hoon Main has seen multiple changes to its release schedule over the past few months. The film was initially slated to release on May 22, 2026. It was later postponed to July 31, 2026. With the latest update, the makers have advanced the release by a week, locking July 24 as its final theatrical release date.

The revised schedule allows the film to avoid a direct clash with the Hollywood tentpole Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release in India on July 30. However, Tera Yaar Hoon Main will now face competition from The India Story, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, which is also scheduled to hit theatres on July 24.

INDRA KUMAR'S SON AMAN MAKES HIS ACTING DEBUT: 'TERA YAAR HOON MAIN' TITLE SONG TEASER OUT NOW – NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED... #TeraYaarHoonMain is now set to hit theatres on 24 July 2026, arriving *one week earlier* than previously announced. The makers have also unveiled the… pic.twitter.com/Ry5vHYlk18 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2026

Aman Indra Kumar makes acting debut

The film marks the acting debut of Aman Indra Kumar, son of filmmaker Indra Kumar. He stars opposite Akanksha Sharma, while veteran actor Paresh Rawal plays a pivotal role in the narrative. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the project is positioned as a relationship-driven entertainer that explores themes of companionship, emotions, and personal bonds.

The title track teaser hints at these elements, featuring moments that reflect the film's youthful and emotional tone. While the teaser keeps key plot details under wraps, it establishes the central dynamic between the lead characters and sets the stage for the full song launch.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television. The film is produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal, with Subhash Kale serving as co-producer.

The project is a Camera Take Films production and marks another directorial venture for Milap Milan Zaveri, known for films across the action and commercial entertainment space.

The film's arrival will also serve as an important launchpad for Aman Indra Kumar as he steps into the industry carrying forward a well-known filmmaking legacy while attempting to establish his own identity on screen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Meet Neha Khan, the bold, stunning and stylish surprise in Milap Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

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