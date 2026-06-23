Earlier in the week, there were reports about Salman Khan collaborating with Excel Entertainment for the first time on a big budget period saga. And it turns out, the reports are true. According to very reliable sources, Salman Khan is in advanced talks with Excel Entertainment for a period film which will be helmed by National Award Winning director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

SCOOP: After Raj and DK, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct Salman Khan in a period film for Farhan Akhtar

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan is looking to sign on for big projects and believes that the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film will do justice to his larger-than-life aura. He has heard the script and was bowled over by the characteristics of his part. He will be playing one of the most popular characters from Indian History and will undergo a complete makeover of his body structure."

The source tells us further that Salman is yet to sign the dotted lines, and the discussions are happening on multiple fronts with Excel Entertainment, especially the shooting days, and remuneration. "If all goes well, Salman will kick-start shooting for the film by Summer 2027, right after calling it a wrap on the Raj and DK directed superhero comedy," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

More clarity on the project will be out towards the end of this year, as Salman needs his time before making an informed decision, but at the moment, he is excited to embark on this challenging journey of playing a warrior from Indian history.

Also Read: Salman Khan in talks with Farhan Akhtar for two-part historical epic: Report

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