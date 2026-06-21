Alpha girls Alia Bhatt and Sharvari turn badass on India’s Got Latent; win the internet with their bindaas avatar

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who will be seen sharing screen space in the much-awaited action entertainer Alpha, have managed to grab eyeballs yet again. The two actresses recently appeared on India’s Got Latent and their appearance has become one of the most talked-about promotional moments in recent times.

Alpha girls Alia Bhatt and Sharvari turn badass on India’s Got Latent; win the internet with their bindaas avatar

The episode saw Alia and Sharvari in a fun, fearless and completely uninhibited avatar. Their crackling chemistry, quick wit and effortless camaraderie struck a chord with viewers, who were pleasantly surprised to see the actresses letting their hair down and matching the show’s edgy humour with ease.

Soon after the episode dropped, social media went into overdrive. Clips, edits, memes and fan reactions flooded the internet, with netizens hailing the duo for their confidence, sporting spirit and undeniable star power. Many also felt that the appearance gave audiences a glimpse of the badass energy that the two are expected to bring to Alpha.

A viewer wrote, “Alia and Sharvari are just too badass to do this. Love that they were cool to take the punches and throw many back at Samay!” Another fan commented, “Two girls owning the spotlight without trying too hard. Just Alpha energy!” A third user stated, “Funny, confident and completely fearless. Well done Alia and Sharvari.”

What worked in their favour was that the appearance didn’t look like a routine promotional exercise. Instead, Alia and Sharvari came across as natural, sharp and extremely comfortable with each other. Their banter, spontaneity and no-holds-barred attitude became the talking point, making the episode a winner with fans.

Industry observers, too, believe that the appearance has further added to the curiosity around Alpha. At a time when film promotions are increasingly being driven by organic moments, viral clips and authentic audience connect, Alia and Sharvari’s stint on India’s Got Latent has proved to be a smart move.

The general sentiment on the internet is clear: if Alia Bhatt and Sharvari bring the same energy to Alpha that they displayed on India’s Got Latent, audiences are in for a treat.

Alpha is all set to release worldwide on July 3, only in cinemas.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari shoot with Samay Raina for India’s Got Latent Season 2 in viral photo

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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