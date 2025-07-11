The investigation into the financial fraud case involving Alia Bhatt’s former personal assistant, Archana Shetty, has taken a serious turn with fresh allegations surfacing. Sources within the Juhu Police have confirmed that Shetty allegedly leaked confidential information related to Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, to an unidentified individual based in the United States.

Alia Bhatt’s former assistant accused of leaking confidential production house data to foreign entity

According to officers familiar with the probe, the data leak is believed to have involved sensitive business documents, financial reports, and potentially unreleased project details. The motive behind the leak is currently being examined, with authorities suspecting it may be linked to financial gains or the exploitation of proprietary content.

In parallel, Shetty is also accused of transferring large sums of money from Alia Bhatt’s personal and company-linked accounts into those belonging to multiple individuals. Among the recipients named in the preliminary investigation are Satvik Sahu, Simi John, Shashank Pandey, Chandni Jitendra Prasad Dixit, and Manish Sukhij. The pattern of these transactions suggests an attempt to mask the embezzlement using multiple personal and firm accounts.

Adding to the growing list of accusations, Shetty is said to have made purchases in the name of Eternal Sunshine Productions without authorization. These include high-value electronics and other goods reportedly delivered to various addresses unconnected to the company. Notably, iPhones and iPads were among the items bought, indicating misuse of company funds for personal consumption or resale.

The Juhu Police have already registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal breach of trust and cheating, and are now coordinating with cybercrime experts to trace the path of the leaked information. They are also working to identify the US-based recipient and establish whether any international laws have been violated.

Police officials are reportedly verifying financial trails and digital communications. The involvement of foreign entities adds a layer of complexity to the case. We hear that they are also reaching out to relevant authorities abroad to investigate it further.

Alia Bhatt has remained tight-lipped about the incident and no official statement has been released from Eternal Sunshine Productions regarding the breach. Further updates are awaited as the probe deepens.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s former assistant arrested for allegedly cheating her of Rs 77 lakh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.