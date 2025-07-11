The Delhi High Court on Thursday put a temporary halt on the release of the film Udaipur Files, which is based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The film was scheduled to be released on July 11. The court's order will remain in effect until the central government takes a decision on the petitions seeking a permanent ban on the movie.

Udaipur Files release put on hold by Delhi High Court amid fair trial concerns

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal directed the petitioners to submit their grievance to the central government within two days.

The petitioners, who are accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, approached the court arguing that the release of the film would compromise their right to a fair trial.

The bench noted that "admittedly, petitioners have not taken recourse to available remedy with the central government."

"Since we are relegating petitioner to invoke revisional remedy, we provide that till the application for grant of interim relief is decided by the government there shall be stay on release of the film," the bench stated.

Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. The accused later released a video claiming that the murder was carried out in retaliation for Lal’s alleged social media post supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, following her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The case was investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the accused were charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The trial is currently underway before the special NIA court in Jaipur.

Also Read : Udaipur Files faces 150 cuts from CBFC, legal petition filed ahead of July 11 release

More Pages: Udaipur Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.