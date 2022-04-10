For the past one week, there are strong rumours about the much-awaited wedding of the Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. While rumours around their impending nuptials have been surfacing every now and then for the past two years, this time around there is a definite date floating around. According to various reports, the couple will be tying the knot on April 14 in Mumbai at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence in Bandra. Now, relatives of Alia Bhatt have confirmed the wedding to various news portals.

Alia Bhatt's step-brother Rahul Bhatt told ETimes that the wedding is indeed happening and that he has received his invitation. He said that the wedding will be a four-day event beginning with the mehendi ceremony on April 13. The wedding ceremony on April 14 will take place at Ranbir's Bandra home, Vastu. "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer. I will be the rakshak at the wedding," he said. Rahul is the son of Mahesh Bhatt with his ex-wife Kiran. Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother Robin also confirmed the wedding date while interacting with India Today.

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor has been denying wedding rumours whenever asked about the same. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, she had said, "I've also been hearing so many rumours. I think they should now do it, so many rumours are floating around. This has been going on for two years now. Sometimes they're rumoured to get married in Rajasthan, sometimes somewhere else, now it's RK Studios. It's going on for two years... I wish I knew. I also don't know. But I wish it was true. They can't be trusted; you know how these two are. These two are busy in their own worlds and can do anything. Today we're doing the interview, they might have gotten married."

