Sit tight, buckle up and prepare for Netflix’s next film with Anil Kapoor Film Company, Thar. The film premieres on the streaming service on 6th May 2022. The film has an inerrant blend of suspense, mystery, and thrill, set in the Western Film-Noir world, and promises to be an immersive experience for its audience.

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thar to release on Netflix on May 6

Talking about his upcoming film, the producer and actor, Anil Kapoor said, “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself - a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off-screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes - Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi. As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I'm thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go. We, at AKFC Network truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit, and thrill.”

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar features Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth… will that encounter be the only one? We shall soon find out.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor bonded well on the sets of JugJugg Jeeyo; wish to work with each other again

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.