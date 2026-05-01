Fresh buzz around Tumbbad 2 suggests that Alia Bhatt may be set to make a special appearance in the upcoming folk horror sequel. According to recent reports, the actor is expected to feature in a brief but significant role in the film, which is currently being shot in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt to make special appearance in Sohum Shah-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tumbbad 2: Report

The sequel stars Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with direction by Adesh Prasad. Industry reports claim that while Alia’s screen time may be limited, her character could play an important role in moving the story forward. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source stating that the makers were looking for someone who could bring impact and intrigue in a short appearance, and Alia was considered a suitable fit.

Tumbbad 2 is expected to continue exploring the dark mythology surrounding Hastar, the cursed deity introduced in the first film. The story is also said to examine the consequences of disturbing forces that were never meant to be worshipped.

Production on the sequel began on April 7, 2026. The film has mounted an ambitious shoot schedule, with a large-scale set spread across 7 to 8 acres, reportedly constructed in Mumbai to resemble an entire city. The scale of the production has added to growing anticipation around the sequel.

The Mid-Day report further speculated that Alia Bhatt’s portions are being filmed on an elaborate set in Madh Island. She is expected to shoot for two days. Since the actor is also set to attend the Met Gala 2026 on May 4, it has been reported that a body double may be used for certain patch scenes to manage schedules.

The project is being produced by Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios, headed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Distribution responsibilities are with Pen Marudhar. Meanwhile, an official confirmation regarding Alia Bhatt’s involvement is still awaited. The film is currently scheduled for release on December 3, 2027.

Also Read: Tumbbad 2 release date announced – Sohum Shah starrer much-awaited sequel to hit cinemas on December 3, 2027

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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