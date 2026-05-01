In a significant development for Indian cinema, acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed as the Festival Director for the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India. The appointment comes as part of an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, further strengthening Gowariker’s long-standing association with the prestigious festival.

Ashutosh Gowariker to lead 57th International Film Festival of India

Gowariker’s relationship with IFFI spans decades, making this appointment a natural progression of his continued involvement. From being an attendee in the early years to playing key roles in recent editions, including serving as Jury President for International Cinema in 2024, his journey reflects a deep-rooted connection with the festival and its evolution.

Expressing his gratitude, Gowariker said, “It gives me immense pride and joy to serve as the Festival Director for the prestigious International Film Festival of India, Goa. I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival—from attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024.”

He further added, “To carry forward the legacy that has been created, nurtured, and expanded over the decades since 1952 by innumerable festival teams is a great honour, accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Government of Goa.”

Founded in 1952, IFFI remains one of Asia’s most prominent film festivals, serving as a vital platform for global cinema while fostering cultural exchange through storytelling. With Gowariker at the helm, the 57th edition is expected to build on this legacy and further elevate India’s presence on the global cinematic stage.

Also Read: Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Ashutosh Gowariker clarifies, “I was NOT inspired by Naya Daur for Lagaan; had not even seen the film”; also reveals his REAL inspiration: “Lagaan is Asterix”!

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