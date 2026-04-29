After the successful re-release of Tumbbad, the makers confirm the next chapter with promises of a bigger world and deeper mythology.

The makers of Tumbbad 2 have officially announced the release date of the much-anticipated sequel. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 3, 2027, offering audiences a confirmed timeline for the return of one of Indian cinema’s most talked-about horror fantasy titles.

Tumbbad 2 release date announced – Sohum Shah starrer much-awaited sequel to hit cinemas on December 3, 2027

The announcement comes after a series of teasers and motion poster reveals that had generated speculation around the project’s release plans. Interest in the sequel has remained strong, particularly after the successful theatrical re-release of Tumbbad in 2024. The return of the original film brought renewed attention to its storytelling, visual design, and cult following, while also performing well at the box office.

Released in 2018, Tumbbad built a distinctive identity through its blend of folklore, mythology, horror, and period drama. Over the years, the film has continued to gain appreciation from viewers, with many citing it as one of the most unique genre films in modern Hindi cinema. With the sequel, the makers are now looking to revisit and expand that world while retaining the atmosphere that defined the first chapter.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Sohum Shah said, “Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It’s something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds.”

Pen Studios’ Dr. Jayantilal Gada also spoke about the scale of the sequel and the studio’s vision for the project. He said, “Tumbbad 2 is envisioned as a grander cinematic experience, with a story that deepens the universe while keeping audiences thoroughly engaged. The film reflects the kind of immersive and high-quality storytelling that Pen Studios is committed to bringing to viewers."

Director Adesh Prasad addressed the challenge of following up a film that has developed a strong legacy among audiences. He shared, “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We’re trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)



Tumbbad 2 is being directed by Adesh Prasad and is spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films. The project is backed by Pen Studios, headed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, while distribution duties will be handled by Pen Marudhar.

With the release date now locked, attention is expected to shift toward casting details, first-look material, and the next stage of promotions for one of the most awaited sequels in the horror genre.

Also Read: Tumbbad 2 shoot begins: Sohum Shah unveils eerie motion poster teasing ‘Pralay Aayega’

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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